Adaptive Insights’ Active Planning Process Powers Apptio’s Financial Organization

PALO ALTO, CA–(Marketwired – Mar 1, 2017) – Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in strategic corporate performance management (CPM), today detailed how Apptio (NASDAQ: APTI) leverages Adaptive Insights for active planning and advanced modeling to drive its financial results. Apptio is the leading provider of cloud-based applications that empower CIOs and their teams to manage the business of IT. Apptio manages its corporate performance with the advanced planning, modeling, analysis, and reporting capabilities of the cloud-based Adaptive Suite.

“The Adaptive Suite is a valuable tool for our financial model,” said Dan Whalen, senior director of finance for Apptio. “With Adaptive Insights, we have a detailed understanding of our business, and the ability to collaboratively and accurately forecast our annual recurring revenue and renewals. As we move into our next phase of growth, we continue to rely on the Adaptive Suite for planning, analysis, and reporting of our performance.”

Collaboration Drives Visibility Across the Organization for Apptio

The finance team at Apptio is responsible for partnering with the entire organization to help the lines of business understand the types of return they receive using their available resources. Much like Apptio’s IT customers, the company’s financial team also needs to have a better understanding of the overall business in order to provide the guidance the company requires. As a result, the team was looking for an easy to use solution to drive adoption of a corporate planning platform across the finance organization, yet one that could continuously deliver the powerful modeling capabilities required for a high-growth, fast-moving technology company.

Apptio adopted the Adaptive Suite in 2008 and, as the company expanded geographies and revenue grew, the Adaptive Suite’s active planning process provided an easy-to-use, powerful platform to help manage revenue/business growth. Apptio’s finance team has been able to leverage a sophisticated set of models that enables accurate forecasting and derives actionable insights that drive business decisions.

“The Adaptive Suite was built to enable finance organizations to drive strategic decisions across the company, especially in times of change and evolution,” said Carolee Gearhart, senior vice president, customer success and global channels for Adaptive Insights. “Through its incredible growth and now into its next phase, Apptio is underscoring the value finance teams deliver when they focus on collaborative data analysis instead of static data gathering. We’re committed to giving businesses control over their finances so that they have the real-time data and information needed to plan and adapt as they grow.”

