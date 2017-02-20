Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Adaptive Insights’ Carolee Gearhart Recognized as 2017 CRN(R) Channel Chief Adaptive Insights’ Carolee Gearhart Recognized as 2017 CRN(R) Channel Chief Adaptive Insights’ Carolee Gearhart Recognized as 2017 CRN(R) Channel Chief RecommendedM*Modal’s Artificial Intelligence Frees Up More Than 2 Million Hours of Physician Time for Patient Care in 2016drchrono Opens New Office in Baltimore to Support Growing Revenue Cycle Management Divisiondrchrono Opens New Office in Baltimore to Support Growing Revenue Cycle Management Division