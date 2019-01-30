Adastra Corp. launches new offices in Toronto, Detroit and Bangkok, unveils innovation hub for intrapreneurship

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adastra Corporation, a global leader in data management and analytics, today announced the expansion of its business footprint across North America and Asia with three new offices in Toronto, Detroit and Bangkok – laying out the groundwork for its next stage of growth.

Adastra is a company that has always worked at the forefront of technology – transforming and disrupting norms with a high calibre, cutting-edge approach. The company’s new downtown Toronto office is its second in the GTA. It will help bolster Adastra’s service to the region, further integrate with the city’s booming tech ecosystem and foster closer relationships with clients, employees and partners.

The new Toronto office will house an innovation hub for product development and demonstration to deepen Adastra’s expertise in cutting-edge technology solutions. The Adastra Disruption Lab will help create a culture of “intrapreneurship” for the company’s workforce, allowing employees to “define their entrepreneurial spirit within” through creatively testing and developing new tech concepts using company time and resources.

“This year marks a watershed moment for Adastra,” said Darren Edery, CEO of Adastra Corporation. “As we significantly expand our footprint, we will continue to transform our North American customers by helping unlock and drive insights from their most valuable asset – their data.”

Meanwhile, the Detroit office will help Adastra establish a beachhead presence for the company in the U.S. Midwest, allowing it to foster close relationships and grow its existing U.S. client base.

Additionally, Adastra’s new Bangkok office will provide a gateway to the Asian market and its abundance of talent, technology and customers. Innovation never sleeps – no matter what time of day, there is an Adastra office open somewhere around the world.

As part of its expansion, the company has recently refreshed its brand and launched a new website with increased visibility for Adastra’s Artificial Intelligence , Big Data , Cloud , Digital and Governance services, technologies and thought leadership. The website will accompany Adastra’s new tagline, Data Connects Everything, emphasizing its core focus on helping clients extract value from data.

ABOUT ADASTRA CORPORATION

Adastra Corporation transforms businesses into digital leaders. Since 2000, Adastra has been helping global organizations accelerate innovation, improve operational excellence, and create unforgettable customer experiences, all with the power of their data. By providing cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud, Digital and Governance services and solutions, Adastra helps enterprises leverage data that they can control and trust, connecting them to their customers – and their customers to the world.

