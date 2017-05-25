Additional High Grade Gold Documented at Snow Lake Project Fully Permitted Summer Exploration Program to Commence

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 25, 2017) - Rockcliff Copper Corporation (“Rockcliff “or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:RCU)(FRANKFURT:RO0)(WKN:A142TR) is pleased to report additional high gold grades from previous historical surface exploration at its gold-rich Dickstone North Property (“DSN”). The DSN Property, Laguna Property and SLG Property are high grade gold properties controlled by Rockcliff within its high grade precious and base metal Snow Lake Project (“Project”) located in central Manitoba. The Project presently hosts the highest grade unmined copper rich and zinc rich Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (“VMS”) deposits and highest grade former gold mine within the world class Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt. The Project is located within trucking distances to mining infrastructure including base and precious metal mills at Snow Lake, Manitoba.

A fully permitted, surface exploration program will commence shortly on the gold properties of the Project in preparation for an initial Fall 2017 drill program. The three gold properties of the Project are briefly outlined below.

At the DSN Property, a major regional structural break called the Morton Lake Fault Zone, crosses the property for a distance 15 kilometres (“km”). The fault zone hosts multiple high grade gold showings with noted visible gold. Historical surface grab sample results ranging from trace to as high as 34.0 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold and historical channel samples from trace to as high as 104.5 g/t gold across 0.25 metres (“m”) have been identified in several mineralized quartz vein systems along a 3 km long section of the fault zone. Rockcliff’s geological program will focus on the known area of gold mineralization within the fault zone and on the remaining 12 km strike length that was completely overlooked by previous operators. Rockcliff holds a 100% interest in the DSN Property.

At the Laguna Property, the Crowduck Bay Fault Zone, a major regional structural break with an associated gold-rich fault splay crosses through the property. A 6 km long fault splay termed the Laguna Gold Mine Trend hosts numerous high grade quartz vein systems and the former Laguna Gold Mine, the first and highest grade gold mine in Manitoba. Historical, intermittent gold mining from the Laguna vein between 1916 and 1939 produced over 60,000 ounces of gold grading 18.7g/t. Rockcliff’s previously announced surface grab sample results ranging from trace to over 600 g/t gold were identified in narrow (less than 1.0 m) and up to 3-5 m wide quartz stockwork systems within the Laguna Gold Mine Trend. A surface and airborne geophysical program which began in early 2017 will be completed after winter break-up. Rockcliff’s geological program will assist in the drilling planned for the Fall of 2017. Rockcliff has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Laguna Property. See the Company’s Press Release dated September 12, 2016 for particulars.

At the SLG Property, the McLeod Road Thrust Fault, a major regional structural break, crosses through the property a distance of 9.0 km. The thrust fault and associated gold-rich fault splays host the former million ounce gold producer (New Britannia/Nor Acme Mine) which is located adjacent to the property. The mineralization and resources on the New Britannia/Nor Acme Mine are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization, if any, hosted on the Company’s property. Within the property several areas of high grade gold potential associated with the thrust fault will be explored in the upcoming geological program. Rockcliff has an option to earn a 100% interest in the SLG Property. See the Company’s Press Release dated October 5, 2016 for particulars.

Ken Lapierre, President and CEO commented, “The upside gold potential of our three gold properties within our Snow Lake Project is excellent. While we remain committed to advancing our core VMS properties we cannot underestimate the primary lode gold potential of our project which includes Manitoba’s first and highest grade gold mine. The fact that the present Snow Lake VMS mining camp initially began as a gold mining camp and hosting a plus million ounce gold producer bodes well for the potential of our nearby gold properties. We look forward to advancing these gold properties through a systematic, scientific summer exploration program followed by a first phase Fall 2017 drill program.”

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Samples of half core are packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff’s field office to TSL Laboratories (TSL), Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. TSL is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged core sample is dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp is pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5g cut is taken from each pulp for base metal analyses and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by atomic absorption. Gold concentrations are determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than upper detection limit (3000 ppb) are reanalyzed using fire assay gravimetric using a 1 AT charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity. Rockcliff has no relationship with TSL other than TSL being a service provider to the Company.

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., President and CEO of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Copper Corporation

Rockcliff is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on the discovery, advancement and consolidation of the highest grade unmined metal deposits in the prolific Flin Flon – Snow Lake greenstone belt specifically centered on Snow Lake, Manitoba, Canada. The Snow Lake Project, totalling in excess of 45,000 collective hectares is located in and around the Snow Lake mining camp and hosts the highest grade unmined NI 43-101 copper deposits (the gold-rich Talbot copper deposit and the Rail copper deposit), and the highest grade unmined historical zinc deposits (the Lon zinc deposit, the Bur zinc deposit, the Morgan zinc deposit and the down dip continuation of the Pen zinc deposit). The Snow Lake Project also includes a high grade former lode gold producer (Laguna gold property), a Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on the Tower property (the T-1 copper deposit) and the near surface MacBride zinc deposit located north of Snow Lake near Leaf Rapids, Manitoba.

