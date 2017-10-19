AdHawk Microsystems Raises Series A Led by Intel Capital

KITCHENER, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AdHawk Microsystems has raised US$4.6 million as it brings the world’s first camera-free eye tracking system to market – a major advance that paves the way for a new generation of virtual reality/augmented reality devices capable of more immersive experiences in gaming, healthcare, training and beyond.

Intel Capital led the Series A investment round, with participation from Brightspark Ventures and the founders of AdHawk, which develops advanced microsystems for human-computer interaction.

Current VR/AR headsets equipped with eye tracking systems rely on cameras to keep track of where the user is looking, and it takes immense computing power to process the hundreds of images per second the cameras capture. As a result, these headsets need to be tethered to a power supply and a high-end computer.

AdHawk’s eye tracker replaces the cameras with ultra-compact micro-electromechanical systems – known as MEMS – that are so small they can’t be seen by the naked eye. These MEMS eliminate power-hungry image processing altogether, resulting in order-of-magnitude improvements in the speed, form factor and energy efficiency of the VR/AR units that carry them, while delivering resolution on par with expensive, research-grade systems.

The AdHawk system is so fast that it can accurately predict where the user will look next, up to 50 milliseconds (50 one-thousandths of a second) in advance. This capability will enable designers to enhance the element of surprise for gamers, help optimize the placement of ads in VR/AR media, render portions of scenes in advance and provide negative latency to make human-computer interaction seamless.

AdHawk CEO and co-founder Dr. Neil Sarkar, whose microsystems research at the University of Waterloo won awards and broke new ground, said his company’s tiny eye tracker has the potential to set a new standard for VR/AR user experience.

“Creating a sense of total immersion, through an untethered, responsive and unobtrusive headset, is the ultimate goal of the VR/AR community,” said Dr. Sarkar. “We believe our technology will go a long way to enabling headset makers to deliver that experience to their users.”

Recent mergers and acquisitions in the eye tracking space led by Apple, Google, and Facebook came as no surprise to the VR/AR community, as headset manufacturers have long known that eye tracking is a fundamental enabling technology. Eye tracking promises to reduce processing overhead by rendering only the highest acuity region in the eye’s field of view in full resolution, while reducing resolution (and increasing contrast) in the periphery. This approach, known as foveated rendering, is expected to greatly reduce power consumption and latency to make today’s tethered VR experiences obsolete and to mitigate discomfort. Menu navigation, creating virtual eye contact, and targeting while gaming are just a few other examples of eye tracking applications.

Replacing cameras with AdHawk’s tiny, low-power devices – which can operate for a full day on a coin-cell battery – will enable headset manufacturers to provide eye tracking without the need for tethering.

AdHawk’s device is currently available for purchase as an eye tracking evaluation kit. “The company has already gleaned worthwhile information from user testing,” said Dr. Sarkar. “We have discovered that when we take thousands of eye position measurements per second to capture the dynamics of eye movements within saccades [the eye’s rapid, abrupt movements between fixation points], we get valuable insight into the state of the user – are they tired, interested, confused, anxious? Where exactly will they look next? This information can be fed back into the VR/AR experience to greatly enhance immersion.”

AdHawk is developing additional sensor technologies to create new experiences for its users and is working on capturing and analyzing data from multiple sensors to derive greater insight. Upcoming products include a low-power, ultra-precise gesture sensor and a point cloud scanner module for super-resolution 3D sensing.

About AdHawk Microsystems:

AdHawk Microsystems is a developer of advanced microsystems for human-computer interaction. The company has created breakthrough eye tracking technology that solves the most challenging problem that VR/AR manufacturers are facing, according to scientists and architects of the leading products. AdHawk’s ultra-compact eye tracking modules offer orders of magnitude improvements compared to existing technology across all key metrics including form factor, speed, power consumption and resolution. With this technology, AdHawk can generate unprecedented eye movement data, which can be used to predict eye position and provide deep insight into the state of the user. For more information, please visit www.adhawkmicrosystems.com.

About Intel Capital:

Intel Capital invests in innovative startups targeting 5G connectivity, the data center, artificial intelligence, merged reality, autonomous driving and a wide range of other disruptive technologies. Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested US $12.2 billion in 1,500 companies worldwide, and more than 640 portfolio companies have gone public or been acquired. Intel Capital curates thousands of business development introductions each year between its portfolio companies and the Global 2000. For more information on what makes Intel Capital one of the world’s most powerful venture capital firms, visit www.intelcapital.com or follow @Intelcapital .

About Brightspark Ventures:

Brightspark is one of Canada’s top performing Venture Capital firms, investing in exceptional entrepreneurs and returning unprecedented returns to investors since 1999. They are leading an evolution in venture capital, enabling individuals to invest in top-tier early-stage Canadian tech companies with complete venture capital discipline.

