Adjournment of Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, June 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX:FSY) (FSE:F2T) (NSX:FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) announces that further to its announcement on May 25, 2017, the adjourned annual and special meeting (“Meeting”) of holders of Class A common shares (“Common Shares”) of the Company scheduled to be held today has now been adjourned to Thursday June 8, 2017 at 11:00 am Eastern time. The Meeting will reconvene at the same location as specified in the notice of Meeting.

About Forsys Metals Corp.

Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium producer with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website. Shares outstanding: 145.9m

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Forsys Metals Corp. Marcel Hilmer, Chief Executive Officer.

CONTACT: For additional information please contact: Marcel Hilmer, Chief Executive Officer Telephone: +61 8 9426 6400 or Email: [email protected] www.forsysmetals.com Sedar Profile #00008536