ad:tech New York Finalizes Newly Formatted Program to Feature 64 Speakers, 32 Sessions, 8 Streams and 8 Keynotes

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Sep 14, 2017) – ad:tech New York 2017, the original industry authority for marketing and media technology practitioners and digitally savvy brand marketers, announces the finalization of its fall show in its entirety, with a revitalized structure focused on timely thematic streams, holding a more diverse array and deeper quality of content and all-star brand and thought leader casting than ever before. Under the marquee, “ad:tech: Innovation in the Post-Advertising Era,” the ad:tech community will experience 64 Speakers, 32 Sessions, 8 Streams and 8 Keynotes, with maximum opportunity for networking, engagement and business development over the course of the show. A detailed update broadcast to the community today shared an overview of the eight streams and all sessions and speakers featured within.

Stream 1: Brand Awareness & Engagement — including sessions with Iwona Alter of Jack in the Box; David Angelo of David & Goliath

Stream 2: Data is the New Black — including sessions with Vicky Hsu of Shutterstock; Michael Mangione of Bose

Stream 3: Technology is Human First — including sessions with Jeff Rosenblum of Questus; Robert Brown of Nissan

Stream 4: Speaking to Your Audience — including sessions with Stuart Foster of Hilton; Dave Karraker of Campari

Stream 5: Practical & Tactical — including sessions with Charlie Cole of Tumi, Samsonite; Matt Lattman of Capital One

Stream 6: Solving for the Future of Media — including sessions with Julia Beizer of HuffPost; Janet Balis of EY

Stream 7: The New Economy — including sessions with Steve Kinsey of GSK; George Manas of Resolution

Stream 8: The Future of… — including sessions with Emily Becher of Samsung NEXT; Alexa Christon of GE

“This really is the ad:tech program and community at its finest,” said Jan Barthelemy, Global Brand Director for ad:tech and iMedia. “There is focus, diversity and depth in addition to a clear imperative to drive the conversation on innovation — and with this we’ve seen a heightened commitment by sponsors, both returning and new, partners and the community at large to come out in droves. And, how great that we’ll be right at the heart of the community, as we take over The Metropolitan Pavilion for a few days. It’s where absolutely everyone will be.”

About ad:tech

ad:tech is the original industry authority for marketing and media technology, where marketing, technology and media communities assemble to share new ways of thinking, build strong partnerships, and define new strategies to compete in an ever-changing marketplace. Several annual events around the world deliver immersive education through keynote speakers, timely topic-driven panels and hands-on workshops as well as showcase the latest products and solutions to help deepen understanding and create new ideas that will drive innovation. Attendees leave ad:tech inspired by what’s new and what’s next, armed with the tools and techniques they need to shift and re-imagine their own businesses. For more information, visit www.ad-tech.com. Follow @adtech on Twitter.

About Comexposium:

The COMEXPOSIUM Group, one of the world’s leading event organizers, is involved in more than 170 B2C and B2B events across 11 different sectors, including IT, security, digital, high-tech, food, agriculture, fashion, construction, optics and transport. Comexposium hosts more than 3 million visitors and 45,000 exhibitors around the world. Comexposium operates across 30+ global economic growth zones, such as: Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA.