ad:tech New York Reveals Latest Keynotes to Ignite November Line-up

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Aug 30, 2017) – ad:tech New York 2017, the original industry authority for marketing and media technology practitioners and digitally savvy brand marketers, announces that two more major keynotes have been set for the show on November 1-2 at Metropolitan Pavilion. Industry innovator and pacesetter Bob Rupczynski of McDonald’s as well as CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and former Droga5 CEO Andrew Essex will take the stage. The duo further ignites an already provocative program, as the show returns to the heart of the digital community in NYC.

“In an overall top-notch program, these two speakers really amplify our technology innovation theme,” said Jan Barthelemy, Global Brand Director for ad:tech and iMedia. “At market leading, well established brands and within the industry at large, the way things are done is changing. Technology innovation is our call to action. These speakers reflect that journey so well. And, we’ll have a couple more to announce in the coming weeks.”

About the Keynoters:

Bob Rupczynski is global vice president of media and customer relationship management at McDonald’s. He has deep experience developing industry-leading capabilities which enable data-driven, real-time precision marketing. Prior to McDonald’s Bob was at Kraft-Heinz and Mondelez. Join Bob’s session Wednesday, November 1, 3:45pm – 4:15pm.

Andrew Essex, author, “The End of Advertising,” is the Chief Executive Officer of Tribeca Enterprises, a multi-platform storytelling company based in New York City, and the parent company of the Tribeca Film Festival. Until 2015, Andrew Essex was the Vice Chairman and founding CEO of Droga5, which was acquired by the William Morris Endeavor talent agency in 2013. Join Andrew’s session Thursday, November 2, 9:00am – 9:45am.

To access these session, make sure to register before our early bird special ends tomorrow, 11:59pm (EDT) Thursday 31st August. Stay tuned for more announcements in the coming weeks.

More Information:

About ad:tech

ad:tech is the original industry authority for marketing and media technology, where marketing, technology and media communities assemble to share new ways of thinking, build strong partnerships, and define new strategies to compete in an ever-changing marketplace. Several annual events around the world deliver immersive education through keynote speakers, timely topic-driven panels and hands-on workshops as well as showcase the latest products and solutions to help deepen understanding and create new ideas that will drive innovation. Attendees leave ad:tech inspired by what’s new and what’s next, armed with the tools and techniques they need to shift and re-imagine their own businesses. For more information, visit www.ad-tech.com. Follow @adtech on Twitter.

About Comexposium:

The COMEXPOSIUM Group, one of the world’s leading event organizers, is involved in more than 170 B2C and B2B events across 11 different sectors, including IT, security, digital, high-tech, food, agriculture, fashion, construction, optics and transport. Comexposium hosts more than 3 million visitors and 45,000 exhibitors around the world.

Comexposium operates across 30+ global economic growth zones, such as: Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA.