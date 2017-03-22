Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo Announces 2017 Keynote and Full Speaker Lineup

SANTA MONICA, CA–(Marketwired – March 22, 2017) – The Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America’s largest advanced clean transportation event, today announced the featured speaker lineup for its 2017 conference, taking place May 1-4 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Southern California. Throughout the four-day event, attendees will learn from organizations that are driving clean transportation progress across all fleet applications in the midst of an ever-changing market and regulatory environment. All alternative fuels and advanced clean vehicles technologies will be covered — including electric, hybrid, hydrogen, natural gas, propane autogas, renewable diesel, and efficiency technologies. View the full agenda.

“In developing the agenda for the annual ACT Expo, we aim to bring together the leading fleet operators and other industry stakeholders that can share insight into the business case behind their commitment to deploying alternative fuel vehicles and expanding infrastructure,” explained Erik Neandross, CEO of clean transportation consulting firm and producers of the event, GNA. “From mitigating the impact of volatile petroleum prices to proactively addressing continually tightening emissions regulations, attendees will learn how low carbon fuels and advanced vehicle technologies will provide fleets with a competitive advantage in the near- and long-term.”

The opening keynote presentation will be provided by Thom Shea, a highly decorated U.S. Navy SEAL, distinguished author, renowned leadership coach, and president and CEO of Adamantine Alliance. With a number of policy and budget changes at the federal level, and the always present oil price roller coaster, the advanced technology and alternative fuels sectors face continued uncertainty and possible headwinds. Shea will share first-hand accounts from his time as a Navy SEAL and exhilarating insight on how the world’s most successful people can thrive in the face of adversity and uncertainty.

A public policy roundtable will feature leading policymakers and public agencies discuss how the new administration in Washington, DC will shift the landscape for advanced clean transportation technologies and infrastructure. Policy and regulatory influences have always played a critical role in fuel efficiency standards, cleaner engines, and other advanced vehicle technology development, procurement, and deployment — all of which affect fleet operations. Panelists include:

Margo Oge, former director of the Office of Transportation Air Quality at the U.S. EPA and author of "Driving the Future: Combating Climate Change with Cleaner, Smarter Cars," who will provide insight into what to expect over the next four years at the EPA given her more than 30 years with the agency.

Randy Frye, State Representative of District 67 at the Indiana State House of Representatives, who worked with U.S. VP Mike Pence to advance alternative fuel vehicles in Indiana.

Anne Korin, co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security (IAGS) and senior adviser to the United States Energy Security Council, who has an in-depth understanding of the effect of petroleum resources in the current geopolitical landscape.

, co-director of the and senior adviser to the who has an in-depth understanding of the effect of petroleum resources in the current geopolitical landscape. Sandra Berg, Vice Chair of the California Air Resources Board, who is urging the state of California to continue leading the nation in the development and deployment of clean transportation solutions.

Other featured speakers include:

Mike Casteel, Director of Fleet Procurement, UPS

Director of Fleet Procurement, Gary Maresca, Senior Director of Fleet Services, Bimbo Bakeries USA

Senior Director of Fleet Services, Mark Matheson, CEO & President, Matheson Trucking

CEO & President, Kathryn Garcia, Commissioner, New York City Department of Sanitation

Commissioner, Pete Melin, Director of Zero Emission Technology, Metro Transit of King County

Director of Zero Emission Technology, Mike Silva, Civil Engineer & Project Manager, CR&R

Civil Engineer & Project Manager, Kary Schaefer, General Manager of Marketing & Strategy, Daimler Trucks North America

General Manager of Marketing & Strategy, Steve Center, VP of Environmental Business Development & Product Regulatory Office, American Honda

VP of Environmental Business Development & Product Regulatory Office, Bob Myers, Division Chief of Equipment, California Department of Transportation

Division Chief of Equipment, Jonathan Randall, Senior Vice President of North American Sales, Mack Trucks

Senior Vice President of North American Sales, Rob Neitzke, President, Cummins Westport

The 2017 ACT Expo program is planned in partnership with leading industry associations-including the Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA), the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), Propane Education and Research Council (PERC), Businesses for Social Responsibility (BSR), the California Hydrogen Business Council, Securing America’s Future Energy (SAFE), and the U.S. Department of Energy Clean Cities team, among many others.

Additional speakers, including keynotes, will be announced over the next few weeks.

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

ACT Expo is North America’s largest clean vehicle event, representing all weight classes and alternative fuels-including electric, hybrid, hydrogen, natural gas, propane autogas, renewable fuels, and advanced technologies. The seventh year conference and expo is set for May 1-4, 2017 in Long Beach, California and is expected to assemble thousands of attendees from across the advanced vehicle and alternative fuels industries. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure and fuels for both on and off-road applications. GNA and Penton Trucking, the transportation industry’s leading business intelligence provider and home of many premier brands for trucking insights, formed a strategic partnership in 2017 to further grow the annual event. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and www.gladstein.org