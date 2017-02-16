Advanced Clinical Wins Inavero’s 2017 Best of Staffing(R) Client and Talent Awards

DEERFIELD, IL–(Marketwired – February 16, 2017) – Advanced Clinical, a clinical development organization, has been recognized by Inavero, earning the Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for the second consecutive year. Best of Staffing winners are proven industry leaders in service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and the consultants they’ve helped place.

Fewer than 2% of all staffing agencies earned the Best of Staffing Award. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.6 times more likely to be completely satisfied and talent are 3.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. The winners of this award truly stand out for exceeding expectations.

“I am thrilled that Advanced Clinical was named a Best of Staffing company again this year,” said Julie Ross, President of Advanced Clinical. “Being recognized on this list demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing excellent service to our clients and consultants.”

“Staffing firms are giving top companies a competitive advantage as they search for talent in North America,” said Inavero’s CEO Eric Gregg. “The 2017 Best of Staffing winners have achieved exceptionally high levels of satisfaction and I’m proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com.”

About Advanced Clinical:

Advanced Clinical is an award-winning clinical development organization that provides CRO, FSP, Quality & Validation, and Strategic Talent Acquisition services for pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Our mission is to deliver a better clinical experience for our clients. To learn more, visit http://www.advancedclinical.com.

