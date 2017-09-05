Advancing Bioabsorbable Scaffolds with Polymer Technology

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – September 05, 2017) – In an Xtalks webinar coming up on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at 10 am CST/China (UTC/GMT+8), learn how next generation bioabsorbable vascular scaffolds (BVS) are expected to be a revolution in endovascular therapy.

In contrast to traditional metallic stents, the body has the ability to break down and absorb the polymers used to make these scaffolds. BVS have been clinically shown to afford restored vasomotion, late luminal enlargement, and reduced angina – all benefits of a new vascular restoration therapy that is expected to improve the life of many patients.

The day that BVS becomes the standard of care is approaching. Transitioning from a permanent metallic platform to a transient polymeric platform has been a methodical evolution and not without its challenges. Compared to most metals, polymers inherently possess lower strength and toughness; this increases the risk of scaffold recoil following deployment and strut fracture if traditional techniques of over expansion are used. The limitations of BVS have been overcome in part by an increase in strut thickness and by specialized polymer processing to induce molecular orientation. However, there remains a concern that thicker struts may increase the risk of in-scaffold thrombosis. Concomitantly, risk of strut fracture will significantly limit the degree to which the scaffold can be over-expanded. Accordingly, further advancements in polymer chemistry and processing are needed, and the ultimate success of cardiac and vascular restoration therapy via BVS will heavily depend on these improvements.

Learn how Zeus is working on the next generation of bioabsorbable polymer materials that hold the promise of addressing the current challenges associated with BVS therapy. Discover how novel polymer development and processing techniques can address the multifactorial needs of polymer scaffolds in becoming the next generation of vascular intervention in the near future.

Join industry experts Dr. Bruce Anneaux, Ph.D., Corporate Director of Research at Zeus and James M. Lindsey, III, Sr. Research Engineer at Zeus, for an informative session.

