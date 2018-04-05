Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc., Enters Into Agreement With Interstate Specialty Marketing, Inc.

TAMPA, FL–(Marketwired – April 05, 2018) – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTCBB: CHCR) (“Advanzeon”) announced today that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. (“PVMS”) (collectively, the “Company”), it has entered into an Agreement with Interstate Specialty Marketing, Inc. (“ISM”). Founded in 1983, ISM began as a traditional life insurance marketing company providing traditional life products. ISM creates its own innovative products and provides administrative systems — both of which are unparalleled in the industry. Today, they are a nationally-based financial sales and services company, successfully marketing their own proprietary product as well as other high-end healthcare products through various distribution channels. ISM and ISM Administrators (“ISMA”) provide oversight and administrative services to two very active associations – the American Association of Private Employees and the American Association of Government Employees (“Associations”). ISMA services tens of thousands of policy/certificate holders and clients.The Agreement between the Company and ISM provides for the Company to make available the SleepMaster Solutions™ (“SMS”) Sleep Apnea Program (the “Program”) as a benefit of the Associations, on a going-forward basis (see: www.americanassociations.org). The Agreement is effective immediately.

Gary Hendricks, ISM’s CEO, stated, “We are very pleased about entering into this Agreement with PVMS, and excited about adding the SleepMaster Solutions™ program to our Associations. Sleep apnea is a chronic disease that is rising in prevalence in the U.S., with millions of Americans being affected every day. Our Association members have come to rely on the benefits and services offered and our commitment to providing only top-quality programs. We are confident that the SleepMaster Solutions™ Program complements our pledge to that commitment and is an invaluable addition. It is our belief that we will see a significant interest and growth in membership, due to its addition.”

Clark A. Marcus, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, added, “We are proud to offer our SleepMaster Solutions™ Program to the Association’s portfolio of benefits. The services and innovative products provided by Interstate Specialty Marketing and ISMA have set them apart as a premier leader in their respective fields. We look forward to our relationship with ISM.”

About Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.

Established in 1969, Advanzeon, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the nation’s most complete sleep apnea program known as SleepMaster Solutions™ (the “Program”). Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the Company’s Program is available in all fifty states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Program focuses on personalized attention, flexibility, a commitment to high-quality services and innovative approaches that address both the specific needs of clients and changing healthcare industry demands. For more information, visit our website at www.advanzeon.com.

