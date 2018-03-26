Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC

TAMPA, FL–(Marketwired – March 26, 2018) – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTCBB: CHCR) (“Advanzeon”) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. (“PVMS”) has entered into an Agreement with T A Baxter, LLC (“Baxter”), a specialty pharmaceutical company specializing in CDC compliant opioid pain medication, commercially known as “LoMed.” As a precondition to prescribing LoMed, the patient must first be examined for sleep apnea. PVMS’ SleepMaster Solutions™ (“SMS”) program has been designated as the exclusive sleep apnea testing provider for all patients being prescribed the LoMed medication. This designation is worldwide and effective immediately.

Warren Melick, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Baxter, stated, “Recognizing the 77 million people suffering from chronic, non-cancer pain who are systematically being denied the opioid pain relief that has allowed them to cope for years, my partners and I created T A Baxter, LLC. The company was created and founded solely for the purpose of addressing the conundrum of physicians prescribing pain relief and maintaining their compliance with the CDC and DEA guidelines. Addressing the opioid epidemic consuming our nation, the CDC has implanted restrictions on opioids that eliminate the clear majority of options available to physicians. The LoMed products represents the first pain relief program designed to implement precision, personalized tools maximizing patient safety, while giving physicians the tools needed to individualize pain therapy based upon the patient’s ability to avoid respiratory depression, consider their genetic ability to metabolize drugs and ensure there are no conflicting drugs in the patient’s system. Critical to the prescribing of LoMed is the need for an in-home sleep study to determine risk of respiratory depression, and whether or not any of the components of LoMed are contraindicated should the patient have sleep apnea.”

Mr. Melick continued, “Our marketing program is underway, and we expect LoMed to be available in all 50 states by the end of April 2018. Reception has been strong among the professional community and the Taft Hartley self-funded Labor unions. We are delighted to have been successful in entering into a long-term contractual relationship with PVMS, whereby its SMS program becomes our exclusive provider for sleep apnea testing of all patients being prescribed our LoMed product. The SMS program is directed by physicians, available in all 50 states and, in our estimation, provides the most complete sleep apnea program in the country. We are looking forward to a long and successful relationship with PVMS. We are confident that our LoMed program will allow patients suffering with chronic non-cancer pain to receive the 24-pain relief they require while allowing the physicians to avoid the inappropriate scrutiny of the DEA. These patients are already suffering with the stigma of life with chronic pain and often being falsely labeled as addicts.”

Clark A. Marcus, CEO of PVMS, stated, “We, at PVMS, are thrilled to have been selected by Baxter to support its LoMed program. Recognizing that all opioids may create a respiratory depression, a critical component of the LoMed program is the predetermination of whether, in each instance, the patient suffers from sleep apnea. As the national leader in this field, Baxter has contracted with us to provide this critical component and perform sleep apnea testing for each patient prior to providing that patient with a prescription for its LoMed product. By working with Baxter, we are confident that we will be bringing about a widespread change in the professional norms currently existing for treating chronic pain. Being part of that change is a cornerstone of our company, and we are proud to be a part of this program.”

