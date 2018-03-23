Advisory: Fortis Inc. Advises Newfoundlanders and Labradorians of Fraudulent Text Messages

ST. JOHN’S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR–(Marketwired – March 23, 2018) - Fortis Inc. (“Fortis”) is advising the public of fraudulent text messages claiming to originate from Fortis Inc.

Fortis has received reports from members of the public in Newfoundland and Labrador receiving text messages, claiming that Fortis Inc. has sent them funds. Recipients of the text message who open the link are then directed to a false website.

This text message is fraudulent. We are advising the public not to respond to the text message or to open the link.

Incidents of cyber fraud can be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visit www.antifraudcentre.ca.

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2017 revenue of $8.3 billion and total assets of approximately $48 billion. The Corporation’s 8,500 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.