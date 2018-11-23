Advisory: Fortis Inc. to Open Trading on Toronto Stock Exchange

CBJ Newsmakers

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortis Inc. (“Fortis” or the “Corporation”) (TSX/NYSE:FTS) will open trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. The market opening will acknowledge more than 30 years of the Corporation’s shares trading on TSX.

Fortis began trading on the TSX on December 29, 1987 when each Newfoundland Light & Power Co. Limited common share was exchanged for one common Fortis share. Fortis is now among the top 15 investor-owned North American utilities based on enterprise value and remains proudly headquartered in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The share price on the TSX was $4.69 on our first day of trading. In comparison, the Corporation’s share price reached $46.24 on November 22, 2018 representing a total shareholder return of over 4,000% during that period.

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2017 revenue of C$8.3 billion and total assets of C$50 billion as at September 30, 2018. The Corporation’s 8,500 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com , www.sedar.com , or www.sec.gov .

