Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | ADVISORY: Keith Reardon, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Product Supply Chain and JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer to address investor conferences on June 5 and 6, 2019 ADVISORY: Keith Reardon, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Product Supply Chain and JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer to address investor conferences on June 5 and 6, 2019 CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedSunwing launches 2019/2020 Cruise Brochure with introductory savings offer of up to $200 per coupleUPDATE: LGC Capital Ltd. Closes Financing With Arlington Capital and Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.UPDATE: LGC Capital Ltd. Closes Financing With Arlington Capital and Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.