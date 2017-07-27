Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Jul 27, 2017) – Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW), a leading international marine fuel logistics company, today announced that it plans to hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter of 2017 on Friday, August 11th at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

The Company plans to issue financial results for the three months ended June 30th, 2017 on Thursday, August 10th after the close of market trading.

What: Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call and Webcast

When: Friday, August 11th, 2017 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.

Conference Call details

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 (866) 819-7111 (from the US), 0(800) 953-0329 (from the UK) or (+44) (0) 1452 542 301 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Aegean”.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, August 18th, 2017. The United States replay number is +1 (866) 247-4222; from the UK 0(800) 953-1533; the standard international replay number is (+44) (0) 1452 550 000 and the access code required for the replay is: 88442018.

Live Audio and Slides Webcast

In parallel with the conference call, there will also be a live, and then archived, audio and slides webcast of the conference call. It can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://aegeanmarine.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/events. Participants in the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. is an international marine fuel logistics company that markets and physically supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to ships in port and at sea. The Company procures product from various sources (such as refineries, oil producers, and traders) and resells it to a diverse group of customers across all major commercial shipping sectors and leading cruise lines. Currently, Aegean has a global presence in 30 markets and a team of professionals ready to serve its customers wherever they are around the globe. For additional information please visit: www.ampni.com