Aequus announces the issuance of stock options

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – December 08, 2017) – Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AQS) (OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing, advancing and promoting differentiated products, today announced the issuance of stock options to directors, officers, staff and consultants. The stock options give the holders the right to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,302,941 common shares of the Company. These stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.195 per share, for a term of eight years, and vest in tranches over 2 to 3 year periods. The terms of the stock options granted on December 7, 2017 are in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

ABOUT AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AQS) (OTCQB: AQSZF) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus’ development stage pipeline includes several products in neurology and psychiatry with a goal of addressing the need for improved medication adherence through enhanced delivery systems. With a focus in neurology and other specialty areas, our most recent addition to the development pipeline was a long-acting form of medical cannabis, where there is a high need for a consistent, predictable and pharmaceutical-grade delivery of products for patients. Aequus intends to commercialize its internal programs in Canada alongside its current portfolio of marketed established medicines and will look to form strategic partnerships that would maximize the reach of its product candidates worldwide. Aequus plans to build on its Canadian commercial platform through the launch of additional products that are either created internally or brought in through an acquisition or license; remaining focused on highly specialized therapeutic areas. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca.

