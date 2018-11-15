Aequus Strengthens Clinical Experience on Strategic Advisory Board in Ophthalmology, and Adds Commercial and Regulatory Expertise

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing, advancing and promoting differentiated products, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Vikram Lekhi, a Comprehensive Ophthalmologist of Seema Eye Care, Ken Patterson, National Director of Business Development at Vision Group Canada, and an undisclosed regulatory consultant to the previously announced strategic advisory board in ophthalmology.

“We are pleased to have a full compliment of expertise on our advisory board that spans clinical, commercial, and regulatory,” said Doug Janzen, CEO of Aequus. “The board will be an invaluable resource moving forward as we continue to validate global products for use in the Canadian market and make strategic decisions on current and future internal development programs within Ophthalmology.”

Aequus has formed the Advisory Board to assist in assessing and rationalizing the many ophthalmology pipeline opportunities, both in therapeutics and medical devices, available to the Company. The advisory board will help Aequus in determining whether a product can improve patient outcomes, integrate into a clinician’s workflow, and navigate the Canadian reimbursement and commercial landscape. Dr. Vikram Lekhi, Ken Patterson, and the undisclosed regulatory consultant will join the previously announced advisory board members, Dr. Rosa Braga-Mele and Dr. Ike Ahmed.

ABOUT DR VIKRAM LEKHI

Dr. Vikram Lekhi is a medical and surgical Comprehensive Ophthalmologist with a broad clinical practice, including but not limited to pediatric cases, lid lesions, meibomian gland disease, corneal dystrophies, degenerations and infections, glaucoma and retinal pathology. Dr. Lekhi regularly presents at conferences around the country and internationally. His work has appeared in various publications, such as Canadian Family Physician and BioSpectrum. Dr. Lekhi serves the rural population in Alberta through his own practice, High River Eye Surgeons. He also sees residents of Calgary as a part of the well-established Seema Eye Care Centre. Apart from his clinical and surgical duties, Dr. Lekhi is a clinical lecturer with the University of Calgary’s department of surgery.

ABOUT KEN PATTERSON, MBA

Mr. Ken Patterson is the National Director of Business Development at Vision Group Canada. Vision Group Canada oversees and manages a network of over 40 of Canada’s leading vision correction providers including LASIK MD, TLC, and the London Eye Centre. Prior to his position as National Director, Mr. Patterson dedicated over 15 years to the commercial space with Alcon, Bausch and Lomb, and Johnson and Johnson. He has built a reputation for developing business strategies and incubating new business models while remaining sensitive to supporting a positive patient experience. Ken holds an MBA and bachelor’s degree majoring in Economics.

