Aer Lingus Launches Spring & Summer Sale on International Fares to Multiple Destinations Across Europe

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – January 15, 2018) – Aer Lingus, Ireland’s only 4-Star airline connecting North America to Ireland, offers U.S. travelers extended savings when booking trips to more than 25 destinations across Ireland, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. To enjoy these special offers, customers must book via AerLingus.com by January 30th (7:00 p.m. ET) and travel between April 1, 2018 and August 22, 2018.

Aer Lingus guests may take advantage of roundtrip fares from major U.S. cities to Ireland, Britain and Continental Europe from $579* for springtime travel between April 1st and June 15th. Or plan a summer trip with discounted rates beginning at $749* for travel between July 1st through August 22nd. Visit www.aerlingus.com for full details.

“We’re excited to offer our customers an opportunity to explore Europe during the spring and summer seasons,” said Helen Maguire, Director Consumer Sales, Aer Lingus North America. “In addition to visiting Continental Europe, travelers also have the option of doing a quick stopover in Dublin at no additional charge to discover its many wonders when flying Aer Lingus.”

The Aer Lingus Vacation Store

The Aer Lingus Vacation Store is providing additional value with deals on spring and summer inclusive air and land packages. Travelers can select from a number of options suitable for many tastes and budgets, including castle and b&b stays in Ireland; villa vacations in Italy, and city escapes to Paris. All are on sale and available exclusively at aerlingusvacationstore.com.

To take advantage of these limited time offers and for more information, please visit the Aer Lingus website at aerlingus.com.