Aeroplan Program Expands

CBJ — The Aeroplan program has announced that both Air Transat and Flair Airlines have both come on board as partners in the popular loyalty program, to begin in 2020.

Aimia, Aeroplan’s parent company, was recently told by Air Canada that it would end the relationship when the current contract runs out in 2020.

Just last week Aimia announced a new deal for Toronto-based Porter Airlines to become a preferred Canadian airline for the Aeroplan loyalty points program as of July 2020.

@CanBizJournal