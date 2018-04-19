Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Affinor Growers Clarifies Licensee LOI for land in Colombia with Medical Cannabis Production Application Affinor Growers Clarifies Licensee LOI for land in Colombia with Medical Cannabis Production Application RecommendedNissan Canada celebrates Earth Day by examining EVs’ impact on the world we drive inPour célébrer le Jour de la Terre, Nissan Canada étudie l’impact des véhicules électriques sur le monde où nous roulonsLineage Grow Company Announces Resignation of Director