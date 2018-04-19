Thursday, April 19, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Affinor Growers Clarifies Licensee LOI for land in Colombia with Medical Cannabis Production Application

Affinor Growers Clarifies Licensee LOI for land in Colombia with Medical Cannabis Production Application

Recommended
Metanor Intersects 15.8 g/t Au over 1.5 metres at Barry
Hydropothecary supports women cannabis entrepreneurs at Women Grow Toronto “4/20” featuring Arlene Dickinson