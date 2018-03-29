Affinor Growers to Receive 10% of Vertical Designs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vertical Designs Ltd. (“Vertical Designs”) is a privately held Agriculture Design Firm based in Abbotsford BC.

Affinor Growers is pleased to announce the incorporation process by Vertical Designs Ltd in the country of Colombia. The company will be incorporated under the name Vertical Designs Colombia and will be used to mass produce fruits, vegetables and cannabis for export into federally legal countries competing on global stage as well as create new markets for compound patents in the pharma industry utilizing the replication data available for research from the Affinor Growers Technology.

As per the Exclusive Caribbean license released Feb 21, 2018, Affinor Growers the patent holders of the Vertical Farming Technology will receive a 10% voting shares ownership in Vertical Designs Colombia and will receive 1 seat on the board in exchange for the exclusive license to mass produce fruits, vegetables and cannabis, Affinor Growers will appoint Mr. Nick Brusatore to help ensure all Governance and Protocol is met for the rapidly growing development in Colombia.

About Affinor Growers

Affinor Growers is a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol (“AFI”). Affinor is focused on growing high quality crops such as romaine lettuce, spinach, strawberries and Cannabis using its vertical farming techniques. Affinor is committed to becoming a pre-eminent supplier and grower, using exclusive vertical farming techniques.

AFFINOR GROWERS INC.

“Nicholas Brusatore”

The positioning of Affinor Growers in the Cannabis Industry continues to get stronger as our plan to utilize better suited atmospheres in other countries expands utilizing our technology.

