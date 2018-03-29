Africa Oil Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

Vancouver, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (AOI-TSX, AOI-Nasdaq Stockholm) … Africa Oil Corp. (“Africa Oil”, “AOC” or the “Company”) reports the following in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of an issuance of 13,946,545 shares to Helios Natural Resources 2 Ltd. (“Helios”) for the acquisition by the Company of 70,118,381 shares and 15,529,731 warrants held by Helios in the capital of Impact Oil and Gas Limited, from March 1, 2018 to date, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 470,567,619 common shares with voting rights as at March 31, 2018.

About Africa Oil Corp.

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with assets in Kenya and Ethiopia. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol “AOI”.





Additional Information

The Company is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sweden). The information was submitted for publication at 3:30 Pacific Time on March 29, 2018.





Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute “forward-looking information” (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, “forward looking statements”) relate to future events or the Company’s future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimates of reserves and or resources, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration and development activities, future drilling and other exploration and development activities, ultimate recovery of reserves or resources and dates by which certain areas will be explored, developed or reach expected operating capacity, that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Statements concerning proven and probable reserves and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements and reflect conclusions that are based on certain assumptions that the reserves and resources can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, changes in oil prices, results of exploration and development activities, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government or other regulatory approvals, actual performance of facilities, availability of financing on reasonable terms, availability of third party service providers, equipment and processes relative to specifications and expectations and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Keith C. Hill”

President and CEO

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Sophia Shane, Corporate Development (604) 689-7842.