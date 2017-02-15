Ag Growth Announces Closing of Equity Financing For Gross Proceeds of Over $63 Million

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA–(Marketwired – Feb. 15, 2017) –

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX:AFN) (“AGI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced public offering of 1,150,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) at a price of $55.10 per Common Share, which includes 50,000 Common Shares issued pursuant to the over-allotment option, for gross proceeds of approximately $63.4 million. A syndicate led by CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and TD Securities Inc. and including Scotia Capital Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., AltaCorp Capital Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”) acted as underwriters for the offering.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness, to pursue potential acquisition opportunities and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc. is a leading manufacturer of portable and stationary grain and fertilizer handling, storage and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, storage bins, handling accessories, grain aeration equipment and grain drying systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Italy, Brazil and the United Kingdom, and distributes its products globally.

