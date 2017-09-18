Ag Growth Comments on Trading Activity

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA–(Marketwired – Sept. 18, 2017) - Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX:AFN) (“AGI”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) to comment on today’s volatility in our share price and the higher than typical trading volumes. AGI confirms that we are not aware of any material undisclosed information related to the Company or our operations that would account for this trading activity.

Investors are advised that a summary of AGI’s outlook for the remainder of 2017 is available in our Management’s Discussion & Analysis (the “Q2 MD&A”) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2017, which is available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on AGI’s website (www.aggrowth.com).

Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc. is a leading manufacturer of portable and stationary grain handling, storage and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment and grain drying systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Italy, Brazil, South Africa and the United Kingdom, and distributes its products globally.

