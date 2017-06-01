Ag Growth International Inc. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA–(Marketwired – June 1, 2017) - Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX:AFN) (“AGI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 1, 2017. A total of 9,365,306 common shares, representing approximately 58.41% of AGI’s outstanding shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

The following nominees were elected as directors for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

Director Votes For Percentage Votes Withheld Percentage Gary Anderson 8,385,135 93.13 618,759 6.87 Tim Close 8,491,516 94.31 512,379 5.69 Janet Giesselman 8,950,756 99.41 53,138 0.59 Bill Lambert 8,953,853 99.44 50,041 0.56 Bill Maslechko 7,480,604 83.08 1,523,291 16.92 Malcolm (Mac) Moore 8,949,372 99.39 54,523 0.61 David White 8,953,308 99.44 50,586 0.56

In addition, all other resolutions presented at the meeting were approved by AGI’s shareholders, including the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors and the approval of certain amendments to and reconfirmation of AGI’s shareholder rights plan. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under AGI’s profile at www.sedar.com.

Company Profile



AGI is a leading manufacturer of portable and stationary grain handling, storage and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment and grain drying systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Italy, Brazil, South Africa and the United Kingdom, and distributes its products globally.