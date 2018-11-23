AGF Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for AGFiQ ETFs

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGF Investments Inc. (TSX:AGF.B) today announced the estimated annual 2018 reinvested distributions for the AGFiQ ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or NEO Exchange. These estimated annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the AGFiQ ETFs and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested and reported as taxable.

The annual reinvested distributions will be paid in the form of a notional distribution. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution. The number of units held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of units held before the distribution. The unitholder’s adjusted cost base for the respective AGFiQ ETF may increase.

Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, up to November 15, 2018. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change before the AGFiQ ETFs’ December 15, 2018 tax year end. The actual distribution amounts, will be reported on or about December 28, 2018.

The actual taxable amounts for 2018, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in early 2019. Unitholders of record of an AGFiQ ETF on December 31, 2018 will receive the actual 2018 reinvested distributions payable in respect of that AGFiQ ETF on December 31, 2018.

Cash distributions for December 2018 will be reported separately.

Details regarding the estimated “per unit” capital gains distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Exchange Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit ($) AGFiQ Enhanced Core Canadian Equity ETF QCD Toronto Stock Exchange 0.22595 AGFiQ Enhanced Core U.S. Equity ETF QUS Toronto Stock Exchange 0.85874 AGFiQ Enhanced Core International Equity ETF QIE Toronto Stock Exchange 0.15231 AGFiQ Enhanced Core Emerging Markets Equity ETF QEM Toronto Stock Exchange 0.59727 AGFiQ Enhanced Global Infrastructure ETF QIF NEO Exchange - AGFiQ Enhanced Global ESG Factors ETF QEF NEO Exchange - AGFiQ Enhanced Core Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF QGB NEO Exchange 0.14438 AGFiQ Global Equity Rotation ETF QGL Toronto Stock Exchange 0.39640 AGFiQ MultiAsset Allocation ETF QMA Toronto Stock Exchange 1.15134 AGFiQ MultiAsset Income Allocation ETF QMY Toronto Stock Exchange 0.21815

Further information about the AGFiQ ETFs can be found at AGFiQ.com .

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Units of ETFs are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the AGFiQ ETFs. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual reinvested capital gains distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this news release. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2018, (the AGFiQ ETFs’ tax year end) include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the AGFiQ ETFs; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the AGFiQ ETFs, including buying and selling of securities; and subscription and redemption activity, as applicable.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $37 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com