AGF Announces Final Distributions for AGFiQ ETFs for 2017

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) today announced the final December 2017 cash distributions and annual 2017 reinvested capital gains distributions for the AGFiQ ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Unitholders of record of an AGFiQ ETF on December 29, 2017 will receive (i) the actual 2017 reinvested capital gains distributions payable in respect of that AGFiQ ETF on December 29, 2017; and (ii) the actual December 2017 cash distributions payable in respect of that AGFiQ ETF on January 4, 2018. The actual taxable amounts for 2017, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in early 2018.

The annual reinvested capital gains distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the AGFiQ ETFs and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested in the form of a notional distribution and reported as taxable. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution. The number of units held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of units held before the distribution. The unitholder’s adjusted cost base for the respective AGFiQ ETF may increase.

Details regarding the final “per unit” cash and reinvested capital gains distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Final Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit ($) AGFiQ Enhanced Core Canadian Equity ETF QCD 0.301949 0.000000 AGFiQ Enhanced Core U.S. Equity ETF QUS 0.120570 0.002137 AGFiQ Enhanced Core International Equity ETF QIE 0.216566 0.002669 AGFiQ Enhanced Core Emerging Markets Equity ETF QEM 0.371535 0.000000 AGFiQ Global Equity Rotation ETF QGL 0.337236 0.270102 AGFiQ MultiAsset Allocation ETF QMA 0.409327 0.739108 AGFiQ MultiAsset Income Allocation ETF QMY 0.335813 0.144563

Further information about the AGFiQ ETFs can be found at AGFiQ.com.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Units of ETFs are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is a diversified global asset management firm with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. As an independent firm, AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management and providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of diverse investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With approximately $37 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

