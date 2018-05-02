AGF Announces Further Resolution of Transfer Pricing Case

TORONTO, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGF Management Limited (“AGF”) today announced a tax provision release related to further resolution on the remaining uncertainty in its transfer pricing matter.

In the first quarter of 2018, AGF announced the receipt of the foreign tax reassessments and released $10 million of its transfer pricing provision.

The resolved uncertainty announced today relates to administrative procedures in implementing the transfer pricing settlements and is anticipated to result in a further release of approximately $11 million from the transfer pricing provision in the second quarter of 2018.

Including today’s announcement, the year to date provision release is anticipated to be approximately $21 million, which will be reflected in AGF’s Q2 2018 financial statements.

“With this announcement, our transfer pricing matter is substantially resolved and we are satisfied with the positive outcome of the agreement.” said Adrian Basaraba, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of AGF Management Limited.

A full update on AGF’s transfer pricing case was last reported in AGF’s interim financial statements and MD&A filed on March 28, 2018.

