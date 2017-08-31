AGF Management Limited Confirms Changes to Smith & Williamson Prospective Merger

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGF Management Limited (TSX:AGF.B) confirms that Smith & Williamson a company which AGF currently owns 32.3% of, is no longer in exclusive discussions with Rathbone Brothers regarding a possible merger of the two companies.

Following extensive due diligence and negotiations, the Firms were unable to conclude a transaction that is in the best interest of shareholders.

“AGF will actively pursue alternatives to realize value in its investment in Smith & Williamson for the benefit of AGF shareholders,” said Blake Goldring, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, AGF Management Limited. “This process reaffirms our position that there is a substantial amount of value in Smith & Williamson as a leading UK based private client investment management, financial advisory and accounting group.”

About AGF Management Limited

