AGF Management Limited to Release Fiscal 2017 Financial Results on January 23, 2018

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGF Management Limited (TSX:AGF.B) will release its financial results for fiscal 2017 on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET. AGF will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The discussion will feature remarks by Blake C. Goldring, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin McCreadie, President and Chief Investment Officer, and Adrian Basaraba, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with investment analysts will follow. The live audio webcast with supporting materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of AGF’s website at www.agf.com or at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5ku7frff. Alternatively, the call can be accessed toll-free in North America by dialing 1 (800) 708-4540 (Passcode #: 46259002).

A complete archive of this discussion along with supporting materials will be available at the same webcast address within 24 hours of the end of the conference call.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is a diversified global asset management firm with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. As an independent firm, AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management and providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of diverse investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $37 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

