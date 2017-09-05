Tuesday, September 5, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | AGF Reports August 2017 Assets Under Management

AGF Reports August 2017 Assets Under Management

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGF Management Limited reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $35.0 billion as at August 31, 2017. 

AUM

($ billions)

 August 31,
2017		 July 31,
2017		 % Change 
Month-Over-Month		 August 31,
2016		 % Change
Year-Over-Year
Total Retail Fund (including retail pooled funds) $ 18.2 $ 18.2   $ 17.8  
Institutional and Sub-advisory  +
High-net-worth + Exchange-traded funds		 $ 15.9 $ 15.8   $ 15.8  
Total AUM $ 34.1 $ 34.0   $ 33.6  
Alternative asset management platform AUM $ 0.9 $ 0.9   $ 0.6  
Total AUM (including  alternative asset management platform AUM) $ 35.0 $ 34.9 0.3 % $ 34.2 2.3 %
           
Average Daily Retail Fund AUM $ 18.1 $ 18.2   $ 17.9           

Retail Fund AUM by Category (including retail pooled funds)  

($ billions)

 August 31, 
2017		 July 31, 
2017		 August 31, 
2016
Domestic Equity Funds $ 2.7 $ 2.7 $ 2.7
U.S. and International Equity Funds   8.7   8.8   8.8
Domestic Balanced Funds   1.6   1.6   1.7
U.S. and International Balanced Funds   0.9   0.9   0.7
Domestic Fixed Income Funds   2.0   2.0   2.1
U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds   2.2   2.1   1.6
Domestic Money Market   0.1   0.1   0.2
Total Retail Fund AUM $ 18.2 $ 18.2 $ 17.8

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is a diversified global asset management firm with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. As an independent firm, we strive to help investors succeed by delivering excellence in investment management and providing an exceptional client experience. Our suite of diverse investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With approximately $35 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

CONTACT: AGF Management Limited shareholders and analysts, please contact:

Adrian Basaraba
Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
416-865-4203, adrian.basaraba@agf.com

Paul Francis
Director, Finance
416-815-6239, paul.francis@agf.com
Recommended
Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show Postponed Until October 11 – 13, 2017 Due to Expected Impact of Hurricane Irma
Flow Initiates Credit Facility For Markets Impacted By Hurricane Irma