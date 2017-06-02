AGF Reports May 2017 Assets Under Management

TORONTO, June 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGF Management Limited (TSX:AGF.B) reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $36.4 billion as at May 31, 2017.

AUM ($ billions) May 31, 2017 April 30, 2017 % Change

Month-Over-

Month May 31, 2016 % Change

Year-Over-

Year Total Retail Fund

(including retail pooled funds) $18.9 $18.7 $17.6 Institutional and Sub-advisory +

High-net-worth + Exchange-traded funds $16.6 $16.7 $15.6 Total AUM $35.5 $35.4 $33.2 Alternative asset management platform AUM $0.9 $0.9 $0.5 Total AUM (including alternative asset

management platform AUM) $36.4 $36.3 0.3% $33.7 8.0% Average Daily Retail Fund AUM $18.8 $18.6 $17.6

Retail Fund AUM by Category

(including retail pooled funds) ($ billions) May 31,

2017 April 30,

2017 May 31,

2016 Domestic Equity Funds $2.8 $2.8 $2.5 U.S. and International Equity Funds 9.4 9.3 8.8 Domestic Balanced Funds 1.6 1.7 1.8 U.S. and International Balanced Funds 0.8 0.7 0.7 Domestic Fixed Income Funds 2.1 2.1 2.0 U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds 2.1 2.0 1.6 Domestic Money Market 0.1 0.1 0.2 Total Retail Fund AUM $18.9 $18.7 $17.6

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is a diversified global asset management firm with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. As an independent firm, AGF strives to help investors succeed by delivering excellence in investment management and providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of diverse investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $36 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

