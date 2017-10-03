Tuesday, October 3, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
AGF Reports September 2017 Assets Under Management

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGF Management Limited (TSX:AGF.B) reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $35.3 billion as at September 30, 2017. 

 

 AUM

 ($ billions)

September 30, 
2017 

August 31, 
2017 

  

% Change 
Month-Over- 
Month 

  

September 30, 
2016 

% Change 
Year-Over- 
Year 
 Total Retail Fund (including retail pooled funds) $18.3  $18.2    $17.8   
 Institutional and Sub-advisory  +
 High-net-worth + Exchange-traded funds		 $16.1  $15.9    $15.9   
 Total AUM $34.4  $34.1    $33.7   
 Alternative asset management platform AUM $0.9  $0.9    $0.6   
 Total AUM (including  alternative asset management platform AUM)  $35.3  $35.0  0.9 $34.3  2.9
           
 Average Daily Retail Fund AUM $17.9  $18.1    $17.8   

 

 Retail Fund AUM by Category (including retail pooled funds)  

 ($ billions)

  

September 30, 
2017 

  

August 31, 
2017 

  

September 30, 
2016 
 Domestic Equity Funds $2.7  $2.7  $2.7 
 U.S. and International Equity Funds   8.8    8.7    8.8 
 Domestic Balanced Funds   1.6    1.6    1.7 
 U.S. and International Balanced Funds   1.0    0.9    0.7 
 Domestic Fixed Income Funds   1.9    2.0    2.1 
 U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds   2.2    2.2    1.6 
 Domestic Money Market   0.1    0.1    0.2 
 Total Retail Fund AUM $18.3  $18.2  $17.8 

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is a diversified global asset management firm with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. As an independent firm, AGF strives to help investors succeed by delivering excellence in investment management and providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of diverse investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With approximately $35 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders and analysts, please contact:

    Adrian Basaraba
    Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
    416-865-4203, adrian.basaraba@agf.com 

    Paul Francis
    Director, Finance
    416-815-6239, paul.francis@agf.com  

