AgileHealthInsurance Launches New “Agile Secure” Health Benefits Bundle

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA–(Marketwired – Apr 19, 2017) – Given legislative and market uncertainties regarding health insurance, AgileHealthInsurance.com launched a new health benefits bundle today that provides protection against financial losses commonly associated with major illnesses and accidents. This new product, Agile Secure, provides substantial cash benefits, with low-to-no deductible, for accidental injuries and major health issues, as well as access to leading telemedicine, healthcare advice and pharmacy services.

As the nation’s largest source of short-term health plans, AgileHealthInsurance.com leveraged consumer experiences and feedback on health coverage to determine which combination of benefits offered the most compelling value for Agile Secure. Agile Secure’s benefits fall into four categories that are common gaps for consumers:

Critical illness insurance coverage — Enrollees receive up to $20,000 per person should a serious illness occur, such as heart attack or cancer. No deductible has to be satisfied in order to receive the cash benefit, and the coverage has an A++ superior rating from A.M. Best.

— Enrollees receive up to $20,000 per person should a serious illness occur, such as heart attack or cancer. No deductible has to be satisfied in order to receive the cash benefit, and the coverage has an A++ superior rating from A.M. Best. Accident insurance coverage — Enrollees receive up to $15,000 per person in case of injury from an accident. Common examples are a broken leg or torn knee.

— Enrollees receive up to $15,000 per person in case of injury from an accident. Common examples are a broken leg or torn knee. Telemedicine and advice services — Enrollees enjoy 24/7 access to a doctor or nurse for basic medical consults as well as access to third-party experts who provide consumers advice on the use of their insurance benefits.

— Enrollees enjoy 24/7 access to a doctor or nurse for basic medical consults as well as access to third-party experts who provide consumers advice on the use of their insurance benefits. Medical product and service discounts — Enrollees receive discounts on prescription and over-the-counter drug costs as well as other health-related services.

Agile Secure is affordably priced, starting at only $39.95 per month for individual coverage and $79.95 per month for family coverage. Agile Secure has no medical underwriting so consumers can purchase coverage without regard to their health condition. Benefits apply to accidents and illnesses incurred after the enrollment date.

“We’ve conducted extensive research into health benefit bundling within the market, and we’re very excited to enter this space with an Agile-branded product that offers quality benefits at a low cost,” said Bruce Telkamp, CEO of AgileHealthInsurance.com. “We expect consumer response to be the strongest in regions where existing health care solutions have failed to meet consumer needs. Agile Secure provides a much-needed coverage option for consumers, regardless of their medical history, including those who are unable to enroll in a major medical plan, such as short-term health insurance or Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) insurance.”

Agile Secure is the first health benefit plan offered by AgileHealthInsurance.com. The company intends to continue investment and innovation within the supplemental benefit market, expanding its product and service options throughout 2017.

AgileHealthInsurance.com was created to educate people about the benefits of short-term health insurance and provide a fast, online process for purchasing these plans. Short term health insurance is a flexible and low-cost major medical insurance for individuals without expensive pre-existing health conditions. It is not Obamacare. Short-term health plans offer consumers the flexibility to choose health plans with the benefits that matter most to them and combine these benefits with broad provider networks. Additional information about AgileHealthInsurance can be found at www.AgileHealthInsurance.com.

AgileHealthInsurance is a Silicon Valley based technology company and independently managed division of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ). This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact, and may include statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding new markets, products, services, growth strategies, anticipated trends in our business and anticipated changes and developments in the United States health insurance system and laws. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs are generally identifiable by use of words “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” or similar expressions and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to maintain relationships and develop new relationships with health insurance carriers and distributors, our ability to retain our members, the demand for our products, the amount of commissions paid to us or changes in health insurance plan pricing practices, our ability to integrate our acquisitions, competition, changes and developments in the United States health insurance system and laws, and our ability to adapt to them, the ability to maintain and enhance our name recognition, difficulties arising from acquisitions or other strategic transactions, and our ability to build the necessary infrastructure and processes to maintain effective controls over financial reporting. These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements are discussed in HIIQ’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as other documents that may be filed by HIIQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as representing our views in the future. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.