Agrium to Acquire Louis Dreyfus Company’s Fertilizer Business in Australia

Agrium Inc. (TSX: AGU) (NYSE: AGU) announced today a binding purchase agreement between its Australian ag-retail business, Landmark Operations, Ltd. (“Landmark”), and Louis Dreyfus Company (“LDC”) for the acquisition of Macrofertil, a fertilizer distribution business in Australia with approximately $120-million in annual sales. The business includes six fertilizer storage and distribution assets with coating and blending capabilities, and its annual sales exceed 300,000 tonnes.

“This network of high quality assets will complement our existing Retail footprint in Australia, and allow us to enhance our product and service offering for new and existing Landmark customers,” commented Agrium’s President and CEO, Chuck Magro.

Landmark is a leading agribusiness company in Australia, offering crop inputs, agricultural merchandise as well as agronomic advice and services for wool and livestock sales, finance, insurance and real estate. With approximately 400 locations, Landmark serves over 100,000 clients.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

Agrium Inc. is a major global producer and distributor of agricultural products, services and solutions. Agrium produces nitrogen, potash and phosphate fertilizers, with a combined wholesale nutrient capacity of close to eleven million tonnes and with significant competitive advantages across our product lines. We supply key products and services directly to growers, including crop nutrients, crop protection, seed, as well as agronomic and application services, thereby helping growers to meet the ever growing global demand for food and fibre. Agrium retail-distribution has an unmatched network of approximately 1,500 facilities and over 3,300 crop consultants who provide advice and products to our grower customers to help them increase their yields and returns on hundreds of different crops. With a focus on sustainability, the company strives to improve the communities in which it operates through safety, education, environmental improvement and new technologies such as the development of precision agriculture and controlled release nutrient products. Agrium is focused on driving operational excellence across our businesses, pursuing value-enhancing growth opportunities and returning capital to shareholders. For more information visit: www.agrium.com.

