Tuesday, August 21, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | CBJ News | Air Canada, et al, Acquire Aeroplan

Air Canada, et al, Acquire Aeroplan

Aeroplan logo - orange

CBJ — A business group led by Air Canada has reached a deal to acquire the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia Inc.

The group, which includes TD Bank, CIBC and Visa Canada Corp., has agreed to pay $450 million in cash and assume nearly $2 billion in liability associated with Aeroplan miles that customers have accumulated.

The price is up from an initial offer of $250 million in cash and the assumption of the reward point liability in July that was rejected by Aimia.

The deal is expected to close this fall.

@CanBizJournal

Recommended
NVIDIA RTX Platform Brings Real-Time Ray Tracing and AI to Barrage of Blockbuster Games
Wholesale image
Wholesale Sales Down in June