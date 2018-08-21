Air Canada, et al, Acquire Aeroplan

CBJ — A business group led by Air Canada has reached a deal to acquire the Aeroplan loyalty program from Aimia Inc.

The group, which includes TD Bank, CIBC and Visa Canada Corp., has agreed to pay $450 million in cash and assume nearly $2 billion in liability associated with Aeroplan miles that customers have accumulated.

The price is up from an initial offer of $250 million in cash and the assumption of the reward point liability in July that was rejected by Aimia.

The deal is expected to close this fall.

