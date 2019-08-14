Air Canada Expands U.S. Footprint

CBJ — Air Canada plans to launch a direct Seattle-Montreal and Toronto-San Jose service in May 2020 with its new A220-300 jets. The introduction of the new planes to the Air Canada fleet has the country’s largest carrier looking to expand to new international routes, and especially locations in the United States.

Airbus SE’s smallest commercial jet, expected to enter Air Canada’s fleet in December with its first delivery.

Air Canada will use the fuel-efficient 137-seat jet, developed by Bombardier Inc, to help attract U.S. passengers flying through its Canadian hubs.

The Montreal-Seattle route, starting May 4, will allow U.S. passengers to connect to destinations in Europe and North Africa.

@CanBizJournal