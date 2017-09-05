Air Unlimited Expands Scheduled Service and Charter Flights While Adding New Destination

ORLANDO, FL–(Marketwired – Sep 5, 2017) – Air Unlimited, a private luxury air service specializing in customized private and chartered travel, is now offering scheduled service to North Eleuthera, a scenic island of the beautiful Bahama Out-Islands. Starting today, guests can book travel to North Eleuthera for trips taking place between April 1st, 2018 and July 31st, 2018. Additionally, Air Unlimited is now offering afternoon flights to Marsh Harbour and Treasure Cay during the holidays and in-season, along with offering specially chartered flights during the fall season for football fans looking to take their tailgate to the sky for some of the biggest games of the season.

“Having recently achieved 135 Commuter Status, we knew we wanted to capitalize on our ability to now fly an unlimited number of times each week,” said Charles “Chick” Gregg, co-founder and principal of Air Unlimited. “Not only do we fly seven days a week, but we are now offering more daytime options and more destination choices, so we can truly cater to each customer’s needs and wants.”

This new destination joins a roster of two other paradise-driven locations for the luxury air service, Treasure Cay and Marsh Harbour in the Abaco Islands. Earlier this year, Air Unlimited was awarded the coveted 135 Commuter Status, which allowed the operation of unlimited flights each week. With this status, the luxury air service is now able to offer afternoon flight options during holidays and in-season, beginning April 1st, 2018, for guests flying to Marsh Harbour and Treasure Cay. These added times will help accommodate out-of-town travelers who prefer flying into Orlando and out to the Abacos on the same day, further reducing the amount of travel time required when flying with Air Unlimited versus commercial airlines.

In addition to adding a new destination and new flight times, Air Unlimited is also now offering specially chartered flights during the 2017 football season, as a way to allow fans to take tailgating to new heights. The air service is offering same day air charter aboard its twin engine turbo prop to select game locations throughout the season.

“As avid football fans here at Air Unlimited, we are excited to offer this new option for fans looking to really go “all out” for a big game day,” said Mark Neubauer, co-founder and principal of Air Unlimited. “Nothing is better than flying first class to a game you’ve been waiting all year for, and with Air Unlimited — every seat is first class.”

