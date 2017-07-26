AirBoss of America Corp. to Release Second Quarter 2017 Earnings on August 8, 2017

NEWMARKET, ON–(Marketwired – July 26, 2017) – AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2017 results after market close on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 9:00 am ET.

SECOND QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 TIME: 9:00 am ET DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-800-377-0758 or 416-340-2216 CONFERENCE ID: 4270461

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

