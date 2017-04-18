Airbus DS Communications Launches Updates to VESTA(R) 9-1-1 and VESTA(R) Analytics Solutions

TEMECULA, CA–(Marketwired – Apr 18, 2017) – Airbus DS Communications, a leading public safety communications provider, announces new functionality to the VESTA® 9-1-1 and VESTA® Analytics solutions within its VESTA® Next-Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) portfolio. The updates deliver greater flexibility and functionality to public safety answering points (PSAP) in an NG9-1-1 environment.

VESTA 9-1-1

The VESTA 9-1-1 call handling solution, Release 7.0, provides robust enhancements to the Automatic Call Distribution (ACD) features and controls. The updated ACD functionality includes new status indications (ready, not ready and not available) along with the ability to allow Calltakers to select a user configurable reason when going Not Ready. The statuses feed into the ACD system to route calls appropriately and give managers an in-depth look at Calltaker performance.

Included in the new release is the VESTA 9-1-1 Heads-Up Display, an informative digital display that presents statistical information for call activity on a real-time basis. As a result, PSAPs have a greater ability to manage call volume and workflow based on the threshold levels, such as number of calls in the queue or length of time before calls are answered.

Also included in the new release is enhanced reliability for any hosted VESTA 9-1-1 solution supporting multiple remote PSAPs from geo-diverse data centers. Called local survivability, the functionality adds redundancy for the remote PSAPs by allowing them to continue to take calls when the connection to the host site is lost.

The VESTA 9-1-1 system updates also include increased system capacity, a queue display that improves Calltakers’ ability to view information such as wait time and number of Calltakers available. Plus the system now offers enhanced auto attendant functionality and support for the latest Microsoft Operating Systems.

Chuck Freeman, the Director for the Regional 911 Division for Pinellas County and an Airbus customer for 30 years said there are three key reasons why the new functionality in the VESTA 9-1-1 solution is important. “First is the Reason Code feature,” said Chuck. “It allows us to track why Calltakers are not ready. Second, the new VESTA 9-1-1 Heads-Up Display gives us customizable information and audible alerts, both of which are a necessity in a large communication center like ours. And third, having the Multi-Queue display gives Calltakers a direct view of which queues have calls waiting so they can more quickly prioritize their work without looking up or around the room at a monitor. We are very pleased with the new enhancements.”

VESTA Analytics

The VESTA® Analytics solution, Release 3.1, brings a host of new features including MagIC™ Data Repository (MDR) migration, which allows PSAPs to migrate databases from multiple standalone sites into a single hosted VESTA solution. Having years of data in one location makes it more efficient for PSAPs to recall records for historical analysis and data requests.

The new VESTA Analytics release also includes a standalone report that can automatically analyze data that is typically mandated at the state and federal levels.

To help PSAPs better identify how to leverage data in the Next Generation environment, Airbus DS Communications is offering a VESTA Analytics webinar series through October. For more information, click here.

“What is critical to our customers matters to us,” said Bob Freinberg, CEO at Airbus DS Communications. “And that’s why we gather and assess feedback from our customers to make sure the new functionality meets their needs and truly helps them keep their communities safe when it matters most.”

For information on Airbus DS Communications and its portfolio of public safety solutions, visit www.airbus-dscomm.com.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016, it generated revenues of 67 billion Euros and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe’s number one space enterprise and the world’s second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Airbus DS Communications, Inc. is a global leader and trusted source for mission-critical communications technologies. The VESTA® product suite provides Next Generation 9-1-call processing systems, land mobile radio solutions and emergency notification applications, creating smarter ways to keep all our communities safe. Airbus DS Communications was awarded the Frost and Sullivan’s 2016 Best Practices Award as the NG9-1-1 Company of the Year. www.airbus-dscomm.com