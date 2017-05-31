Airbus DS Communications to Demonstrate Its Next Generation 9-1-1 VESTA(R) Portfolio at NENA 2017

TEMECULA, CA–(Marketwired – May 31, 2017) – Airbus DS Communications, North America’s leading public safety communications provider, has unveiled its plans for 9-1-1 Authorities and peers at the upcoming National Emergency Number Association (NENA) 2017 Conference & Expo on June 3 – 8, 2017, in San Antonio, Texas. The company will be showcasing its VESTA® portfolio of Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) solutions from its booth, #101.

“It’s a new day in public safety communications, and with this new day comes challenges and opportunities,” said Jeff Robertson, CEO of Airbus DS Communications. “Next Generation can seem daunting, but with the right solution provider, it doesn’t have to be. The thousands of PSAPs we serve throughout North America, and any others looking for NG9-1-1 guidance, know the home of VESTA® has a solution. Our team looks forward to discussing the unique needs of 9-1-1 Authorities and helping them feel confident about this journey.”

Airbus DS Communications returns to the NENA Conference & Expo this year as a platinum sponsor and will host its Innovation Theater on the Expo floor. Here, the company’s team members and thought leaders will demonstrate powerful offerings for keeping Public Safety personnel connected and their communities safe. The line-up includes:

New VESTA ® Map Local – Powered by the latest Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) technology: This session will discuss how PSAPs can improve their decision-making for faster response and demonstrate how quickly new mapping technology can identify a caller's location. (Monday, June 5 th at 11:30 a.m. and Tuesday, June 6 th at 2 p.m.)

Text-to-9-1-1 Operational Reality – Beyond the Technology: At this session, experts will discuss putting the policies, training and public education in place to offer text-to-9-1-1. (Monday, June 5 th at 1:00 p.m. and Tuesday, June 6 th at 10:45 a.m.)

VESTA® Goes Mobile – Data, Mobility and Intelligence for your PSAP: This session will allow participants to learn how VESTA can be mobile and how PSAPs can get the right data at the right time for the right decision. (Monday, June 5 th at 1:45 p.m. and Tuesday, June 6 th at 10 a.m.)

Anatomy of a Hack – a Serious and Fun Walkthrough: This session will provide perspective on common cybersecurity threats including how a hacker gets in, achieves persistence, and conducts reconnaissance — all with an eye toward control. (Monday, June 5th at 4:00 p.m. and Tuesday, June 6th at 11:30 a.m.)

The Airbus team also will be offering NG9-1-1 landscape sessions, a Look into the Future, that examine the technology landscape for NG9-1-1 and how Airbus can address evolving communications requirements for 9-1-1 Authorities and ease their burden. These consultative sessions are available for PSAPs of any size who want to know more about the impact of NG9-1-1, including call routing, on their operations.

In addition, attendees can obtain other valuable NG9-1-1 information when they attend NENA breakout sessions led by Airbus personnel. For example, on Tuesday, June 6, GIS expert Diana Gijselaers, is teaming up with Mission Critical Partners, to deliver her ever-popular live enactment of the NG9-1-1 call flow, and on Wednesday, June 7, Dan Zeiler, Director of Cyber Security, will discuss how PSAPs can mitigate the risk of increasing cyber threats.

Individuals interested in scheduling time to discuss these topics and more can contact Airbus at [email protected] or visit its website at www.airbus-dscomm.com. Information about the company’s VESTA® portfolio of NG9-1-1 solutions is also found online.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016, it generated revenues of EUR 67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe’s number one space enterprise and the world’s second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Airbus DS Communications, Inc. is a global leader and trusted source for mission-critical communications technologies. The VESTA® product suite provides Next Generation 9-1-1 call processing systems, land mobile radio solutions and emergency notification applications, creating smarter ways to keep all our communities safe. Airbus DS Communications was awarded the Frost and Sullivan’s 2016 Best Practices Award as the NG9-1-1 Company of the Year. www.airbus-dscomm.com.