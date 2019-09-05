Airlines Hit with Passenger Violation Fines

CBJ — Four Canadian airline companies will have to pay varying fines for failing to properly display notices about passenger rights at Canadian airports.

WestJet was hit with the biggest fine of $17,500 for seven infractions. Air Canada had five infractions totalling $12,500 in fines while Air Transat and Porter were both ticketed $7,500 in fines for three infractions.

The fines are the first monetary penalties levied by the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) after the new regulations took effect on July 15.

Airlines operating flights to or from a Canadian airport must now display a notice at check-in, self-service kiosks and boarding gates, informing passengers that if they’re denied boarding, or their luggage is lost or damaged, they may be entitled to compensation — up to $2400 for being denied boarding and up to $2,100 for luggage problems.

@CanBizJournal