AirSprint Takes Delivery of Its 8th Cessna Citation Light Jet

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, delivered a second Cessna Citation CJ3+ aircraft to fractional operator AirSprint Inc.

“We are excited to announce the addition of our eighth CJ class aircraft, and second CJ3+, C-GASW,” said James Elian, President and COO of AirSprint. “The combination of range, performance and efficiency has made the Citation CJ3+ very popular with our fractional Owners and we look forward to adding another one later this year.”

Sixteen years ago, AirSprint became Canada’s first fractional jet program with the introduction of the Cessna Citation Excel. Since then, AirSprint has flown Citation aircraft more than 77,000 hours — with a fractional fleet that has included the Excel, XLS, CJ2+ and CJ3+.

“Textron Aviation is proud to expand its relationship with AirSprint with this milestone delivery of yet another Citation CJ3+ to their fleet,” said Rob Scholl, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “The CJ3+ meets the needs of discerning Owners who value its perfect balance of unparalleled reliability, productivity and comfort.”

Today, AirSprint operates the largest — and youngest — fractional fleet of private aircraft in Canada, offering the Cessna Citation CJ2+, Citation CJ3+ and Embraer Legacy 450. With a fleet of 14 aircraft, AirSprint serves Owners from coast-to-coast ranging across Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and the Maritimes.

About AirSprint

AirSprint provides successful Canadians with a better choice for optimizing their time by enhancing the private jet ownership experience with industry leading safety standards, exceptional turnkey service, increased flexibility and personalized for their individual travel needs. All at a fraction of the cost. For more information visit www.AirSprint.com

About Textron Aviation Inc.

Textron Aviation Inc. is the leading general aviation authority and home to the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands, which account for more than half of all general aviation aircraft flying. The Textron Aviation brands represent unrivaled innovation, performance and leadership in the industry, and offer an unmatched value proposition rooted in the total ownership experience. Leveraging unparalleled speed-to-market, Textron Aviation provides the most versatile and comprehensive business and general aviation product portfolio in the world through five principal lines of business: business jets, general aviation and special mission turboprop aircraft, high performance piston aircraft, military trainer and defense aircraft and a complete global customer service organization. Textron Aviation has delivered more than 250,000 aircraft in over 143 countries. Its broad range of products include such best-selling aircraft as Citation business jets, King Air and Caravan turboprops and T-6 military trainer aircraft, all of which are backed by the industry’s most capable global service network. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

