Aislelabs Announces Smart Coupons: Promo Codes for Restaurants and Retailers

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aislelabs Inc. has just announced their new promo-code platform Smart Coupons. It integrates directly with their enterprise-level machine learning technology and artificial intelligence platform allowing retailers to easily create coupons or discounts through the Aislelabs’ WiFi marketing Connect platform without the need of an IT department or to integrate with a point of sales system. Coupons can be easily claimed by visitors and customers on their smartphones right at the cashier.

Smart Coupons are an incredible tool to entice customers to return to a store or cafe running WiFi marketing for retail. A retailer or restauranteur will not need to print or design generic coupons that can be lost or even copied. Nor will they have to waste paper on specific event coupons that may not be completely handed out.

Smart Coupons are set to run at during a specific time period. Once a visitor or customer signs on to the guest WiFi during the campaign period at a Connect enabled site, they’ll be emailed a personal link for a coupon. Alternatively, these coupons can be sent to a list of current users on a CRM.

After clicking through the link, customers will have the ability to activate the coupon which will run for a specified period of time. The time period could be anywhere from several minutes to several hours. These coupons are all one time use so they cannot be posted to a coupon site for mass public use or transferred after being accepted.

Each coupon can use any image which can be a scannable QR code, barcode, or even just a graphic that a cashier will recognize. Because each campaign is timed, the coupons cannot be used outside of the specified time period. The countdown timer also adds a dynamic element that makes forging it via a screenshot impossible. This allows you to automatically craft a window in which the Smart Coupon will work. Once the campaign has concluded, all unclaimed coupons will no longer work.

Smart Coupons are incredibly flexible allowing you to create promo codes for anything from discounts to free giveaways. They allow you to easily capitalize on special days such holidays or your store’s anniversary and encourage customers who have visited to return, thus increasing sales and building brand awareness.

Aislelabs services numerous industry verticals including airports, retail, brands, coffee shops, cafs, restaurants, venues, hospitality, and shopping centres. To learn more about Aislelabs, visit their website at http://www.aislelabs.com or contact Aislelabs at 1 (888) 765-3645 or by email media(at)aislelabs(dot)com.

About Aislelabs Inc.: Aislelabs is a technology company offering the most advanced WiFi location marketing, advertising, and analytics platform in the market. They help clients build relationships with visitors and shoppers, marketing to them based on their behaviour inside brick-and-mortar spaces. Aislelabs technology empowers their clients to target audiences across all digital channels and create high-impact campaigns with measurable ROI.