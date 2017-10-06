AK Steel Changes Surcharge for Stainless Steel Products

WEST CHESTER, OH–(Marketwired – Oct 6, 2017) – AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) announced today that it will implement an electrode surcharge for all stainless product shipments effective October 29, 2017. The addition of this surcharge is necessary due to the recent and significant increase in the cost of graphite electrodes, which are used in the production of stainless steel grades in the steelmaking operations of the company.

The monthly electrode surcharge amount will be the same for all stainless grades produced by AK Steel, and will be listed in the company’s existing monthly surcharge publication. The electrode surcharge amount will be $13.20 per ton for shipments in November 2017.

