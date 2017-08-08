Akers Biosciences Announces Board Changes

THOROFARE, NJ–(Marketwired – Aug 8, 2017) – Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) (AIM: AKR.L), (“Akers Bio” or the “Company”), a developer of rapid health information technologies, announces a series of new board appointments to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”).

At the Company’s annual shareholder meeting held yesterday in Philadelphia, PA, shareholders elected three new non-executive directors to the Board, Bill J. White, Richard C. Tarbox III and Christopher C. Schreiber; together with John J. Gormally, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Raymond F. Akers Jr., Ph.D., the Company’s Vice Chairman and Chief Scientific Director.

John J. Gormally has served as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer since November 2015. Mr. Gormally has over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry. He joined Becton, Dickinson and Company, a medical technology company that manufactures and sells a range of medical supplies and diagnostic equipment, in 1978 as a senior sales representative. Mr. Gormally served in a wide range of positions with Becton through 2013, focusing primarily on commercialization of Becton’s products and fostering sales growth. From 1999 to 2001, Mr. Gormally served as the Vice President of U.S. Sales and Operations for ConvaTec, a former division of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. From 2001 to 2002, he served as the Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for BEI Medical Systems Company, Inc., prior to rejoining Becton from 2002 to 2013. In 2013, Mr. Gormally founded Gormally Elite Medical LLC, a healthcare consulting firm that specializes in human resources and developing go-to-market commercialization strategies.

Bill J. White has more than 30 years of experience in financial management, operations and business development. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary of Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc., a technology company listed on the NYSE MKT. Prior to working at Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc., he served 11 years as the Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer of FocusMicro, Inc. As co-founder, Mr. White played an integral role in growing the business from the company’s inception to over $36 million in annual revenue in a five-year period. Mr. White has broad domestic and international experience including managing rapid and significant growth, import/export, implementing tough cost management initiatives, exploiting new growth opportunities, merger and acquisitions, strategic planning, resource allocation, tax compliance and organization development. Prior to co-founding FocusMicro, he served 15 years in various financial leadership positions in the government sector.

Richard C. Tarbox III combines over 40 years of management experience in the medical device and diagnostics sector of the healthcare industry. Mr. Tarbox presently serves as a registered investment banker at Aquilo Partners, L.P., focusing his practice on the needs of clients in the life science tools and diagnostics sectors. Previously, he held executive roles, primarily in business development and operations management, with Becton Dickinson, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cardinal Health, Baxter International Inc. and American Hospital Supply Corporation. He has also served a number of companies in the industry as an officer and member of the board of directors including: Alverix, Inc., as Chief Executive Officer and board member from 2010 to 2014, Quidel Corporation, as Corporate Development Officer from 2007 to 2009, ClearData Networks, as Chief Operating Officer and a board member from 1999 to 2001, Bioseparations Inc., as Chief Executive Officer and a board member from 1995 to 1998, Metrika Laboratories, as a board member from 1994 to 1995, DenOptix, Inc., as a board member from 1995 to 1998 and Ostex International Inc., as Chief Operating Officer from 1992 to 1995.

Christopher C. Schreiber has over 30 years of experience in the securities industry. As the Managing Director of Capital Markets at Taglich Brothers, Inc., Mr. Schreiber builds upon his extensive background in capital markets, deal structures, and syndications. Prior to his time at Taglich Brothers, he was a member of the board of directors of Paulson Investment Company, a 40-year-old full service Investment Banking firm.

Thomas J. Knox, the previous Non-executive Chairman of the Company; together with Robert E. Andrews, Brandon Knox and Raza Bokhari, all non-executive directors of the Company, did not stand for re-election to the Board.

Raymond F. Akers Jr., Ph.D., who, it is expected, will become Executive Chairman of Akers Bio following the next Board meeting of the Company, commented:

“I am delighted that Bill, Richard and Chris have joined the Board as non-executive directors. They are highly experienced within their respective fields and bring a diverse and relevant skillset to Akers Bio as we move into our next phase of growth and product commercialization.

“I am equally pleased to welcome John to the Board after his significant and continuing contribution as Chief Executive Officer of Akers Bio for the past year and a half. The impact John is making on the business is particularly evident in the increasing traction of our flagship rapid test for an allergic reaction to the widely-used blood-thinner, heparin.

“I would like finally to place on record the Board’s thanks to the outgoing directors for their significant contributions to the development of the Company and wish them well for the future.”

Akers Bio develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver quicker and more cost-effective healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers. The Company has advanced the science of diagnostics while responding to major shifts in healthcare through the development of several proprietary platform technologies. The Company's state-of-the-art rapid diagnostic assays can be performed virtually anywhere in minutes when time is of the essence. The Company has aligned with major healthcare companies and high volume medical product distributors to maximize product offerings, and to be a major worldwide competitor in diagnostics.

