Akers Biosciences Hires Medical Device Specialist to Lead US Sales and Distribution

THOROFARE, NJ–(Marketwired – Sep 7, 2017) – Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) (AIM: AKR.L), (“Akers Bio” or the “Company”), a developer of rapid health information technologies, has appointed Pamela E. Hibler to lead the Company’s North American commercial team as Vice President, Sales and Distribution.

Pamela has over 25 years of success in the medical device sector in sales, sales management and as a corporate director. In particular, she has specialized in helping companies to launch new and innovative technology into the healthcare market.

Since 2010, Pamela has been working for Cogentix Medical, a global medical device company that was formed through the 2015 merger of two public entities, Uroplasty and Vision Sciences, and is focused on increasing treatment efficiency and lowering patient risk.

In her most recent role as Director of Sales, Airway Division, Pamela led and managed this business unit nationally, with a strong focus on sales performance and quotas. Prior to this role, Pamela was National Director of Sales Operations, which included responsibility for Sales Analytics, Sales Training and Customer Service. In this position, Pamela was directly involved in combining the sales functions of the Uroplasty and Vision Sciences businesses following their 2015 merger. Pamela had earlier held the position of Western Regional Sales Director, where she established, trained and led an award-winning team to drive sales growth of 585% over a three-year period.

Prior to Cogentix Medical, Pamela held senior sales roles with other companies including United States Surgical Corporation and Medical Horizons. At Medical Horizons, a surgical intrument manufacturer, sales and distribution organization, she was Founder and President, and led a highly succesful and multi award-winning team of internal and independent sales representatives.

Pamela began her career in sales and marketing with Ford Motor Company in 1990.

John J. Gormally, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Pamela Hibler to lead Akers Bio’s North American sales and distribution function. Her experience of selling innovative technology and products into the healthcare market, which improve the cost and efficiency of certain practices in our industry, is directly relevant to Akers Bio, whose products are focused on delivering rapid health information.

“Pamela has been highly successful in deploying and managing sales strategies that combine internal personnel with independent sales and distribution organizations — a model which Akers Bio is developing, in particular for its rapid antibody tests and those which target the large health and wellness practitioner market.”

About Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Akers Bio develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver quicker and more cost-effective healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers. The Company has advanced the science of diagnostics while responding to major shifts in healthcare through the development of several proprietary platform technologies. The Company’s state-of-the-art rapid diagnostic assays can be performed virtually anywhere in minutes when time is of the essence. The Company has aligned with major healthcare companies and high volume medical product distributors to maximize product offerings, and to be a major worldwide competitor in diagnostics.

