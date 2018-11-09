Akiem and Bombardier sign contracts to supply a total of 33 TRAXX locomotives

CBJ Newsmakers

Orders include TRAXX AC3, DC3 and MS2 locomotives

Designed for operation under Europe’s main voltages, the locomotives offer Akiem and its customers flexibility and efficiency

BERLIN, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Note to editors: To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00415160-ab8e-45ba-8d33-d1be57d86596

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28dfb159-ba35-4510-90c9-c608c4c7aa2f

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb26f09a-3989-4590-b839-4759503c055a

Rolling stock leasing company Akiem and mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation have signed two contracts under frame contracts to deliver a total of 33 BOMBARDIER TRAXX locomotives. Based on their list price, the two firm orders are valued at a combined total of €112 million ($128 million US). Scheduled for delivery between 2019 and 2021 at the latest, the 33 TRAXX locomotives will consist of a mix of TRAXX MS 2 (multi-system), TRAXX AC 3 (alternating current) and TRAXX DC3 (direct current) locomotives.

Fabien Rochefort, CEO of Akiem Group, said, “This additional batch of 33 TRAXX locomotives meets our customers’ demand across Europe. With a fleet of 180 TRAXX by 2020, we are strengthening our ability to deliver reliable, efficient, safe and cost-effective traction services expected by both passenger and freight operators. This fruitful partnership with Bombardier Transportation enables Akiem Group industrial teams to design and deliver tailor-made services and maintenance solutions across Europe. We are making our Group a major long-term, reliable partner and added value provider for the railway transport industry in Europe.”

Peter Ammann, Head of Ecosystem Freight Corridors, Bombardier Transportation, added, “We are very pleased to have received these additional locomotive orders from Akiem, further strengthening our partnership with this important customer. We introduced our versatile TRAXX locomotives platform 18 years ago and since then have continuously innovated and improved its features. With over 2,200 units sold, the platform has demonstrated its success. With these recent orders, Akiem will own a fleet of 180 TRAXX locomotives; the customer continues to benefit from this mixture of performance, experience and permanent evolution.”

The BOMBARDIER TRAXX 3 platform is the most modern four-axle locomotive platform in Europe. Its three models, TRAXX AC3, TRAXX MS3 and TRAXX DC3, all offer optional Last Mile function, a support diesel engine which bridges non-electrified sections.

The TRAXX MS locomotive plays a crucial role in the development of economies in Europe. Designed to operate on Europe’s four main rail supply voltages – 15 kV and 25 kV AC as well as 1.5 and 3 kV DC – it offers the necessary flexibility and interoperability to manage international rail transport across the continent.

About Akiem Group

Akiem Group is a major player in locomotive leasing and related services in Europe. It has the benefit of the maintenance network of its subsidiary, mgw Service, which specialises in rail equipment maintenance. As the owner of a 440-strong locomotive fleet, Akiem Group generates revenue of €140 million with some 50 customers, who operate in freight or passenger transport in most European countries. Almost 150 employees based in France, Germany, Sweden, Italy and Poland work for the leasing and maintenance business units of Akiem Group, which is held by Transport et Logistique Partenaires and DWS.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Notes to editors

For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html . Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail .

Bombardier and TRAXX are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information

Akiem Bombardier Group communications coordinator

Valérie Barral

+33 1 80 43 01 74

valerie.barral@akiem.com Global media relations

+49 30 98607 1687

press@rail.bombardier.com